Duo, the Duolingo pet, will now also chase you in Roblox to study

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Duolingo is the world’s most popular language teaching app. One of her most well-known elements is Duo, her charismatic pet that reminds you that it’s time for your daily lesson. So that you stop escaping from learning and continue with the perseverance that she will make you learn, Duo has now reached the metaverse of Roblox.

Through a statement, Duolingo announced that, starting today, Duo, the Duolingo owl, will invade the world of Roblox. This as part of an initiative in which developers will be able to use official Duolingo materials to create in-game experiences. Roblox.

In case you missed it: Unexpected collaboration! Duolingo birds and angry Birds they will work together

In fact, Duolingo launched a game jam in which developers were able to pitch game proposals to join Duolingo’s virtual space in Roblox. In total, almost 2 dozen titles were selected that players will be able to enjoy in Roblox. Please note that these experiences will offer double and triple virtual money on these experiences. The money they earn can be used in Duolingo’s virtual merchandise store to buy hats, a full costume, backpacks, and a baby owl that serves as a virtual pet.

“Traditionally brands that have activations in the metaverse create their own environments or worlds for others to interact with. However, in the case of Duolingo, a brand loved by many, including Robloxwe wanted to create an experience that gives fans the power to create something with our brand and beloved winged character, Duo, for them to enjoy and share with friends,” said James K. Kuczynski, Creative Director of Branding and Marketing at Duolingo.

Duo goes for you!

Find out: Duolingo will translate memes and ads to show how fun it is to know English

What do you think about this new? Are you excited for Duolingo experiences on Roblox? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Roblox. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of Duolingo.

Related video: Games like the new one from The ninja turtles what should you play



