Does Christian Bale return as Batman? These are his conditions

It’s been ten years since the trilogy of the Batman of Christopher Nolanbut every new actor who takes on the role of the superhero is compared to what he did Christian bale in that saga, because fans still have that interpretation in their minds.

Since then there are many who continue with the idea of ​​seeing once again bale wearing the suit Batmanso the same actor has come out to talk about it in an interview with “Screen Rant”, where he has said the condition with which he would return to the role.

“In my opinion, I would only do it if Chris Nolan ever say to himself: ‘You know what, I have another story to tell’. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he would be in,” he commented.

This declaration would close the opportunity for us to see bale one more time like The Dark Knightsince it is very unlikely that we will have Nolan in the director’s chair, especially if we take into account the problems he had with Warner and HBO with his tape “Tenet”, with which his departure from said studio was presented.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long,” he added. bale.

The way of Christopher Nolan He has been away from superheroes since he made that trilogy, now he is working with Universal for his new film, “Oppenheimer”, where he will have a luxury cast led by Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

For its part, bale will return to the world of heroes with his inclusion as a villain in the new UCM movie. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in which he plays Gorr; The film will be released on July 8.

Christian bale has commented that in 2019 he refused to make a fourth installment of Batman at Warner’s request, as he respected Nolan’s dream of making a trilogy and not extending it unnecessarily.

JAP