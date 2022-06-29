Doctor Doom closer than we imagine? Howard Stern would be involved in a Marvel character project

Famed radio host Howard Stern noted on his show that he is involved in a Doctor Doom project.

the radio announcer Howard Stern he apparently confirmed his involvement in a Doctor Doom project.

The moment of the reveal was during a commercial break in Howard SternShowwhich was posted on Twitter by the user @WashedUpTweeter, the presenter talked about how he is doing a project of Doctor Doom in the summer and has been coordinating his schedule with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “I’m fucking miserable about it,” Stern added, apparently referring to the project’s schedule.

Holy shit Stern had a hot mic for their postshow meeting running and I think leaked he will be doing Dr. Doom in an MCU movie?!?? pic.twitter.com/fIzH1Z7KAJ — Gus (@WashedUpTweeter) June 29, 2022

He later commented that he spoke with Robert Downey Jr., Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for some tips on acting techniques. At the moment, it is not clear who Stern could play, but he refers to the project as one centered on Doctor Doom, the famous Fantastic Four villain. However, it is not officially confirmed that Stern is involved in a Doctor Doom project.

Stern is a radio personality known for the Howard Stern Show and America’s Got Talent, in which he served as a judge. As an actor, Stern has appeared in projects such as Private parts of 1997.

Marvel Studios He’s already working on a Fantastic Four movie. Though jon wattswho directed the three films of spider-man of UCMoriginally set to handle Marvel’s first family film, left the project earlier this year.