Do you play Minecraft? Be careful doing this, or you will end up banned

The new Minecraft update, 1.19.1, introduces a new moderation system through which specially trained Microsoft personnel will be in charge of monitoring user activity in public worlds and, if they detect any sign of bad behavior, they will expel players who violate them. The duration of the ban will be directly proportional to that of the violation of the terms, and may even be a final expulsion of the build sandbox. In the coming months, Microsoft will establish new expulsion rules, such as temporary bans for those who are not repeat offenders or commit minor infractions.

The moment a user is banned from the game, they will automatically stop being able to connect to the game servers, join Realms, host events, join any of them, and even get banned from the market. You will also not be able to access the worlds of Minecraft Earth and, in the case of Xbox, not even your own created worlds. In other words, once banned from Minecraft, the game will be almost unusable. Yes indeed, private worlds will not be moderated.