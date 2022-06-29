Disco Inferno would release AEW female talent to hire Sasha Banks

To this day, Sasha Banks is still part of the WWE roster, as PWInsider has revealed in the last few hours. However, the situation of the fighter within the company is still very delicate, and her departure could be completed in a matter of a short time.

Disco Inferno, former WCW and IMPACT fighter, has spoken on the Keepin It 100 podcast about the rumors of the incorporation of Sasha Banks to AEW, and commented that would release female talent from the AEW cast in order to sign Sasha:

“Well I I would get rid of a lot of people and bring them (Sasha Banks). That is what I would do. I would like to incorporate it. But I would also like to get rid of the bulk of people I hired before with whom I am not doing anything. I would let them go.

You know, Tony Khan should offer people the freedom letter right now, because I guarantee you there’s going to be a a lot of people in that show that will not be happy at all with creative management, because you’re not doing anything with them. You know, if I were to offer those releases, I wonder if that would make money available (for Sasha).”

At the moment, according to various media, Sasha would be trying to leave WWE through her lawyers. Nevertheless It is unknown if the fighter herself would be interested in joining the ranks of AEW in the event that he finally leaves Vince McMahon’s company.

On the part of AEW, the company already has a large roster and continues to add additions, such as Claudio Castagnoli in Forbidden Door. In the event that Sasha is released, Tony Khan is likely to be interested in signing one of the biggest female stars in the business.

