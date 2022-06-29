Dialogue breaks down in Ecuador

The Colombian Truth Commission delivered a report with years of investigation of the armed conflict. What is known about the finding of migrants in a truck in Texas. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. Lasso breaks off the dialogue with Conaie

On national television this Tuesday, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced that they will not sit down again to talk with the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza. Conaie said that “the measures will continue at the national level until they are heard.” This is the last of the stress.

2. What is known about the finding of the migrants in a truck in Texas

The White House is targeting human trafficking after at least 51 migrants died inside a truck trailer in San Antonio, Texas, and more than 15 were taken to hospital with heat-related health problems. Mexico, where at least 22 of the deceased are from, will open an investigation of the events.

3. How the Supreme Court dismantles the separation of Church and State

Supreme Court justices put themselves on Monday in the shoes of a football coach who wanted to pray in midfield after a game, over students who might feel pressured to join him, in an expansive decision. centered in the “suppression” of religious voices.

4. The final report of the Colombian Truth Commission

To look at history critically so that it does not repeat itself: that was the call of the president of the Colombian Truth Commission, the priest Francisco de Roux, when he presented this Tuesday the final report of the group that has dedicated thousands of hours to recover the memory of the armed conflict that decimated the country for more than half a century.

5. Scotland announces proposed date for second independence referendum

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday that “now is the time” to hold a second referendum on independence from the UK. announcing the proposed date for the vote.

at coffee time

The cheap solution that they came up with in Italy so that luxury watches are not stolen

A tourism chief in Naples has devised a unique solution for visitors worried about theft in the southern Italian city, after reports that recently French actor Daniel Auteuil’s luxury watch was stolen in the area.

Recreational marijuana users are almost 25% more likely to need emergency care and hospitalization

Recreational marijuana use is associated with an increased risk of emergency room care and hospitalization for whatever reason, a new study found.

Would Johnny Depp Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Don’t expect Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” in the short term.

Vaccination of covid-19 to children from 5 to 11 years in Mexico: dates, venues and recommendations

As of this Monday, several of the 32 states of the Mexican Republic began with the application of the first dose of pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech. It should be noted that the vaccination schedule for this age group is two doses, with an interval of 21 days. up to a month and a half between the first and second doses.

Canelo Álvarez says he will hit Golovkin “like he has never been hit in his life”

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez spoke with Elizabeth Pérez before the fight against Gennady Golovkin. The Mexican boxer says that he would have preferred not to fight “GGG”, whom he beat in 2018 after drawing in his first confrontation. What led you to accept the fight now? This answered.

The number of the day

5 years

Sentenced to 5 years in prison for former guard of 101 year old Nazi concentration camp.

quote of the day

“We ask Colombians to accept the truths of the tragedy and make the determination not to kill for any reason”

Knowing history so as not to repeat it: the Truth Commission of Colombia delivered a report with years of investigation of the armed conflict.

And to finish…

Tom Hanks doubted the bus bench scenes in “Forrest Gump”

In an interview with the ReelBlend podcast, actor Tom Hanks revealed he was hesitant to film the iconic bus bench scenes in the movie classic “Forrest Gump.” This was the reason.