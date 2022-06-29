Dakota Johnson Reveals Frustration at Being Involved in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

After the verdict in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actor’s fans await news about his return to Hollywood and what will happen to the future of the actress. Although the media is no longer inundated with this type of news, the public clearly maintains its interest in the legal process, which, in turn, ended up involving several of their colleagues. One of the most mentioned names in all of this is Dakota Johnson, who recently revealed how frustrating it was for her to be a part of the scandal for no reason.

You may also like: Dakota Johnson says her experience in Fifty Shades was psychotic and very strange

The relationship and marriage between the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% and the actress from Aquaman – 73% always caught the attention of the public. The scandals kept the couple as one of the most popular and named on social networks, but things gradually escalated until they reached the trial that we all witnessed. The divorce came with news of restraining orders, drug abuse, infidelity and physical abuse, with Heard naming herself as a victim in the whole thing and publishing a special column focused on domestic violence.

The big producers did not hesitate to take measures to remove Depp from the multimillion-dollar franchises in which he was involved, and Hollywood figures began to take sides in a lawsuit that was not theirs. Thousands of opinions, information and evidence began to circulate on social networks that some used to support Heard and others to start a support network for Depp, which became stronger during the broadcast of the trial.

One of the most relevant pieces of this whole matter had to do with dakota johnson. The young actress worked with Depp in Criminal Agreement – 75% and during a press conference he took the actor’s hand and seemed to notice the famous cut on his finger that was the subject of debate in the trial. The video of this moment went viral and with this in mind, some used photos from when the interpreter met Heard to ensure that her body language showed dislike and mistrust towards her.

Keep reading: Johnny Depp’s spokesperson criticizes Amber Heard for his recent televised interview

Though dakota johnson was not called as a witness by either party, the name of the actress appeared in many conversations about the lawsuit, something that caused the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Gray a lot of frustration – 25%. During an interview with Vanity Fair He explained the nature of his conflict and what he thinks of the entire happy trial that broke audience records in his broadcast:

I thought “‘For God’s sake! Why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that at all, but please leave me out of this. Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine, my God, if I had been called to testify?

I can’t believe the public is watching [el juicio] as if it were a show. It’s like a legal drama and my heart breaks. It’s very, very crazy. Humans are fucking weird. The internet is a very, very wild place.

The actress explained that she does not remember the happy moment at all and did not speak specifically about her relationship with Johnny Depp during that press conference, highlighting the absurdity of the theories that are handled on the internet as if they were proven facts. According to the actor, his ex-wife cut off the tip of her finger in an act of aggression, while Amber Heard He maintained that he caused the injury himself. This incident was one of the most analyzed by the public and was the central theme of the trial that ended up serving in favor of the actor.

don’t leave without reading: Billie Eilish is angry that attention is paid to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and not to the issue of abortion