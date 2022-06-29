Dakota Johnson responds to video with Johnny Depp that went viral in court: “Don’t get me into that” | TV and Show

The interpreter assured that she saw the video and was upset that that moment had spread on social networks. Likewise, she also recalled her experience in the first Fifty Shades of Gray film.

Almost a month after the end of the defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, actress Dakota Johnson spoke for the first time about the viralized video where she allegedly consult the actor for one of the most serious injuries mentioned in the trial.

Specifically, the video refers to an injury to Depp, who charged that Heard managed to cut off part of his finger after hitting him with a glass bottle. On the other hand, the interpreter of Aquaman He assures that the actor would have cut himself.

The record went viral in the middle of the trial between the ex-partner, where Johnson is seen next to Depp at a panel at the 72nd Venice Film Festival to promote the film Black Mass in 2015.

The sequence shows that Johnson apparently asks Depp what happened to one of his fingers that is bandaged. Apparently, the actor answers with a joke because both are seen laughing.

Then, the artist settles into his chair, which some interpreted as a gesture of discomfort, while Dakota looked worried. Then, the actress was consulted regarding the video that has been spread on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and more.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress assures that she saw the video and remembered her first reaction after seeing how the moment went viral. “I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why are you putting me in this?”told the magazine.

Regarding the moment that occurred in 2015, Johnson assured that I didn’t remember that moment exactly. “Please, don’t get me into that. I don’t want it to go any further. Can you imagine if one day I am called to court as a witness?” she commented.

Also, the star How to be Single criticized how the controversial trial between Depp and Heard was covered. “I can’t believe that people saw it (the trial) as if it were a spectacle. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama, that breaks my heart. It’s so, so crazy. We humans are fucking weird and the internet is a wild place,” she claimed.

Dakota Johnson and her experience in 50 Shades of Gray

Similarly, the interpreter recalled her rise to fame in the adaptation of the books by the author ELJames, 50 shades of graywhere he assured that filming was not easy.

“I signed a contract to make a very different version of the film that we ended up making”recalled the interpreter, who also accused that then “I was 23 years old, so I was afraid”.

According to Johnson, the shooting little by little”became crazy. There were many different disagreements. I have never been able to speak honestly about this, because you want to promote a film in the right way, and i’m proud of what we did ultimately because everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

In this regard, the interpreter was consulted regarding who would have been the problem with the recordings, to which Johnson accused that, finally, there was a “combo” of situations that complicated his experience.

“She was also the author of the books,” she said, pointing out that “had a lot of creative control: all day, every day, and required certain things to happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie., which were sometimes incredibly cheesy. It was always a battle.”

“We did the shots of the movie that Erika (James) wanted to do and then we did the shots of the movie we wanted to do”, he recalled, pointing to situations like “the night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like chaos all the time.”

In any case, he pointed out that he does not regret participating in the saga. “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If I had known at the time that it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh this is psychotic’. But I don’t regret it,” she stated.