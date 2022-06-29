Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still at Manchester United. But Roma believes it: the Portuguese in the Giallorossi at 5.00 | Market

The name is enough, despite the fact that the identity card reached 37 last February. Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the (few) players capable of winning games on his own, especially when placed in the right context. The Portuguese certainly expected more from his return to Manchester United last summer but, despite the personal disappointment, that of Red Devils remains the most probable destination for the immediate future of CR7 not only for the contract expiring in 2023. The experts, in fact, see a confirmation with the United shirt, which will have Ten Hag as new manager, at 1.75. However, there are those who daydream in this summer of the transfer market. And it is the Roma fans who imagine the Portuguese exulting with open arms under the Curva Sud. The Portuguese colony in Trigoria, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, Rui Patricio could push the Lusitanian phenomenon towards the capital to seek yet another career challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo, the new idol of the Giallorossi Olimpico, is played at 5.00. The Portuguese striker, however, would also be tempted by the adventure in the Bundesliga, the only one of the four top European leagues with which he has not but compared. Bayern Munich, now destined to lose Lewandowski, would be happy to welcome Ronaldo into their ranks, a hypothesis offered at 6.00. Same share also for Chelsea who, after the departure of Lukaku, would like another top player in attack. And who more than Cristiano Ronaldo could ignite the fantasies of the Blues? For those who love stories with a happy ending, Sporting Lisbon is also looming in the background, the team in which CR7 made his debut and where he took off for his extraordinary career 19 years ago. Returning to the green-and-white jersey would close a circle for the Funchal striker and would pay the stake 9 times.