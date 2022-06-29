Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma: the latest news. The social clues on the negotiation – Sport

Rome, 29 June 2022 – The Rome it lit up in one fell swoop thanks to the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is not just fantasy market, but a prospect that could become reality during this summer: the Giallorossi are building a competitive team for next season and the Portuguese would be the spearhead of an ambitious project that wants to grow even more. . And to fuel the dream there are also many social clues.

The birth of the negotiation

To the Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo he never found the house he had left when he arrived at real Madrid. Since then many things have changed and the umpteenth season of the Red Devils with a bitter aftertaste has led the Portuguese to change his mind on the adventure just started, also thanks to the arrival on the bench of Ten Hag. Because of this CR7 he was looking for a new challenge, perhaps the last important one of his career and the temptation to return to Italy is really strong. To favor everything then there is the figure of Jorge Mendesagent not only of the player but also of Jose Mourinhowho he would have already talked to Tiago Pinto to Trigoria to officially kick off the hottest negotiation of the whole summer.

The engagement and the social clues

The first concern obviously concerns the salary perceived by the player, out of reach for the Rome. To the Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo he earns about 25 million euros per season, but in order to move, he is willing to significantly reduce his salary which would also be partially covered by the sponsors. In fact, the media aspect of the coup should not be underestimated CR7 which would have greater resonance even than the arrival of Jose Mourinho in terms of sponsorship and marketing. And then there are the many social clues left around in the last few days. The first was the great event to be held tonight at the Olympic Stadium: someone had already thought about the presentation of the champion, but in reality the Friedkin will celebrate the recent victory of the Conference League and will exhibit the trophy, before placing it in the museum for fans to see closely. Then there are the many whatsapp audios circulated in the last hours that confirm the negotiation and also the success of the deal.

