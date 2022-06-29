Cookies and browser cache: learn step by step how to clean them on iPhone and Android

The cookies and the browser cache are elements that are stored in the cell phone, so it’s worth cleaning them eventually to prevent your device from running slowly. We explain step by step how to clear them both in iPhone like in Android.

What are cookies and browser cache?

The browser cache it is a series of files such as images and other elements that your browser downloads when you visit a web page. The objective of these elements is that they do not have to be downloaded every time the user accesses the Internet.

While cookies are data files that a web page sends your browser when you visit it, and that are saved on your mobile. The request to store the information on the device is made directly by the web server when you enter it, and the data stored will be used to remember accesses and find out browsing habits.

How to delete this data on iPhone and Android?

Considering that so much Manzana What Android have their respective main browsers, at Unotv.com we teach you how to eliminate the cookies and cache both in Google Chrome like in Safari. Deleting your browsing data cleans both items and frees up space on your device.

Before learning how to delete them, consider that deleting your data may cause you to lose anything saved on web pages, such as shopping carts, logins, or other settings that are stored using cookies.

Step by Step: Delete Browsing Data in Google Chrome

Sign in to Google Chrome

Open “…” at the bottom of the screen

Select the “History” part, the following menu will be displayed

Choose the time interval to indicate the period whose content you want to delete

Once selected, choose the option “Clear browsing data”

Confirm “Clear browsing data”

How to clear Safari cookies and cache?

Go to “Settings”

Scroll to the “Safari” option

Look for the option “Clear history and data”

Confirm “Clear history and data”

By removing the cookies and the browser cacheeither Google Chrome either Safari in Android Y iPhone, storage space is freed and the cell phone must go faster; You can also choose to delete images, videos or applications.