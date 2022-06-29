Christian Bale makes a condition to wear Batman’s superhero suit again | Cinema | Entertainment

Christian Bale is open to making another Batman movie. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred in the trilogy Dark Knight (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises) from 2005 to 2012, revealed to the news website ScreenRant what it would take to play the DC Comics superhero again.

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I would be in,” he said.

Christian bale. Photo: Archive

However, the actor also mentioned that with Nolan he discussed the trajectory of the Batman movies even before filming began. The plan had always been to create a certain number of movies in this universe.

“We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long,'” said the actor.

Bale reveals that he has not seen ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson

After Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson have played the iconic role, Bale, 48, has admitted that he has yet to see Pattinson in batmanbut assured Variety that he will “see” her.

“Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things,” he added. Bale confirmed to the same outlet that a fourth Batman movie for him has yet to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the actor has entered another universe of comics: the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it is part of Thor: Love and Thunderwhich opens in theaters on July 8.

In the fourth installment of the franchise, directed by Taika Waititi, Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher (God Butcher), while Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to their roles in the film as Thor, Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. (AND)