Christian Bale and movies where his body has changed

Christian Bale has shown with his work as an actor on the big screen be one of the best in the world and with films like American Psycho and The Machinist he has remained in the public's taste.

But what has perhaps most impacted the English actor Christian Bale in many of his films is that in order to play some of his characters He has had to radically change his body.

Unrecognizable, this is how Christian Bale has been projected in films that have earned him praise, awards and the admiration of the public that follows him.

From American Psycho to Vice and what to say about Batman, Christian Bale has been characterized in these productions by his incredible physical changes that have left everyone amazed.

Christian Bale in a scene from the movie Vice. YouTube video capture photo

Bale, 48, hasn’t cared about going on heavy diets and rigorous exercise to lose weight, or eating too much to gain weight, all to achieve the best character in his movies.

Critics and audiences have even dubbed Bale “The King of Physical Transformations in Cinema”, since he has shown professionalism and dedication in all his projects.

These are some of the films in which Christian Bale has drastically changed his body:

*The Machinist (2004)

Bale wore a gaunt face and a skeletal figure. He lost 30 kilos to embody a factory worker and in an interview with international media he once said that to lose weight he resorted in part to smoking and drinking whiskey: “I also drank a lot of black coffee, an apple and a can of tuna a day. “

*Batman Begins (2005)

Bale began filming ‘Batman Begins six weeks after finishing The Machinist and immediately had to gain weight through muscle-based training and aggressive dieting. In an interview with BBC he said that he ate a lot of ice cream, sugars, pizzas above all.

*Rescue at Dawn (2006)

In this film Christian became a prisoner of the Vietnam War rescued from the brink of death, and had to lose 30 kilos.

*The fighter / The fighter (2010)

In this film he played Dicky Eklund, a promising boxer who became addicted to drugs and weighed 66 kilos. Thanks to this work, Christian won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and in an interview with Latino Review he confessed that he used to lose weight “]running like crazy.”

*The Great American Swindle (2013)

Christian Bale gained 20 kilos to make this movie. He reached 100 kilos and to achieve it he ate too many cheeseburgers, cookies, chocolates, he told People.

*Vice (2018)

To act in this film, once at his normal weight, he had to gain 20 kilos again to play Dick Cheney, also at two different ages: “It’s never healthy to gain that amount of weight in a short time, but I did it the right way. healthier, I’m already in my 40s,” he told CBS.

This is what Christian Bale will look like in his character as the villain Gorr, in the movie Thor: Love and thunder, which opens on July 8. Twitter photo

Christian Charles Philip is the full name of the actor originally from Haverfordwest, Wales, (January 30, 1974), and has been the winner of two Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar.