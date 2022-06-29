Chris Pratt Says Reactions To Instagram Post About His Family Made Him Tear

(CNN) — Chris Pratt understands that success in Hollywood is often accompanied by ridicule on social media, but he would like to do everything he can to protect his family from it.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the actor addressed the public backlash he received last November for an Instagram post he wrote about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I put some p*** on the thing and said, ‘But I love you. given a beautiful, healthy daughter,” recalls Pratt.

“Then a bunch of articles came out saying, ‘That’s so awful. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank him for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s a jab at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s a shit My son is going to read that one day. He has nine years. And he is set in digital stone.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are the parents of two young daughters. He shares his other son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

“It really pissed me off, dude. I cried about it,” Pratt told Men’s Health. “I hated that these blessings in my life are, for the people close to me, a real burden.”

In the article, Pratt also addressed misperceptions about his relationship with organized religion after he spoke about God during an acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018.

“I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when I’m not really a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the awe reserved for whom I believe that he is a very real God—and use him to control people, to take money from them, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hate. Whatever it is. The evil that is in the hearts of all men has stuck to the back of religion and climbed on it”.

Pratt now stars in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series “The Terminal List,” about a Navy SEAL whose platoon is killed in action.