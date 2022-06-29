Chris Pratt revealed something very few knew about Arnold Schwarzenegger

The actor of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”, Chris Pratttold a curious peculiarity about his father-in-law, who is none other than arnold schwarzenegger.

It should be remembered that Pratt was married to actress Anna Faris, but they separated in 2017 after 8 years together. In 2018, Pratt got engaged to katherine schwarzeneggerArnold’s daughter.

Pratt and arnold They have spoken publicly about the good relationship they have, since they are united by their love for Katherine and also by a hobby: the gym.

The actor revealed a curiosity about Arnold Schwarzenegger

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Pratt revealed a curious peculiarity about his father-in-law that very few knew. “He really enjoys doing giftsIt is his way of showing his love. She gives the most thoughtful gifts you can imagine.” Pratt on arnold.

Pratt explained that the star of terminator expresses his affection towards his family and friends through amazing gifts. The actor revealed that arnold he chooses very significant items to give away, that have a very particular meaning and that connect him with the person who receives the gift.

Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold.

Yes ok schwarzenegger Known for his “tough guy” fame from his action hero movies, Pratt revealed that he is very caring and considerate of his affections.

Pratt is promoting “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the new Marvel movie that will hit theaters around the world on July 7.

