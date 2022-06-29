Chris Pratt and why Chris Hemsworth made him eat kangaroo

Chris Pratt’s body transformation from his role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation to Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World is an impressive and well-known feat. In a new video from Men’s Health, Pratt has revealed another fun fact about his famous fitness routinein which Chris Hemsworth’s personal chef participated.

When he first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and began shooting Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt he noticed that other actors had personal chefs. And he wanted to get into the diet plans of his co-stars: specifically, Chris Hemsworth’s. The actor is known for his burly physique (no pun intended). In fact, Men’s Health learned last year that Hemsworth can consume as many as 5,000 calories a day to get the results he needs to play Thor.

Apparently, Chris Hemsworth’s chef cooked Pratt a kangaroo. Really. “After two days, look, my arms are half as big as his”Pratt jokes in the video. Looking back on preparing him for the role of Star-Lord, Pratt says that that transformation was the hardest (compared to, say, preparing for his new role as a Navy SEAL) because he not only had to gain muscle, but also lose weight. And not only did he have to convince people that he could play the part of a chiseled superhero, but that he could play more than just a comedy character.

As the cover star of the July/August issue of Men’s Health magazine in the US, Pratt says that he’s doing his best to enjoy his last moments with the character, whose last on-screen appearance will likely be in the yet-to-be-released Guardians of the Galaxy 3. “This kind of goes away. I want to take it in,” says Pratt. “You can’t take it any stronger than being present to her. So I’m present.”

*** Pratt stars in a new Amazon Prime TV series, The Terminal List, and He is scheduled to reprise his role as Star-Lord in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

milan polk

Milan Polk is an Editorial Assistant for Men’s Health who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle reporting, and has worked for New York Magazine’s Vulture and Chicago Tribune.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io