Chris Hemsworth said how he is like Thor

It will be released on July 7 Thor: Love and thunder. From Spoiler we were present at the press conference with the entire cast of the film.

In just a few days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will have a new movie in theaters. Is about Thor: Love and thunderwhich was directed by Taika Waititithe person in charge of Thor: Ragnarökand that counts on the return of Natalie Portman to the cast, in the skin of mighty thor. As is known, it will partly adapt the story in which Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and will have Cap the butcher as the main villain.

Last Friday, Disney organized the press conference with the entire main cast, Waititi and the president of Marvel, Kevin Feig. spoilers was present at the virtual event where those involved spoke about the filming of the film and the future of the saga that was born in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro. The first question of the conference was aimed at Chris Hemsworth and it had to do with his similarities to the character he plays.

In your question, the host pointed to Hemsworth that next to Thor practically grew up together and then asked him with “what qualities of Thor” felt more identified. The actor stressed that the arrival of Taika Waititi had powered this up and said: “He brought the immature, young, adolescent quality that I represent. And now Thor He does that, too, like he didn’t in the original movies, which is exciting and new and fresh.”assured.

On the other hand, he stressed that this is what the film was always about, occupying the space “in the same way that a boy would and enjoy being amazed and fascinated by everything”. He also noted that he liked not having to get so entangled in the aspects “serious” of shooting a film and that on a personal level he believes that these films as Thor: Love and thunder “have to be fun” and that’s what they did. “That’s what I identify with, that’s what Taika he insisted and it was fun”he concluded.

+The version of Thor that Chris Hemsworth most resembles

Immediately after asking about the qualities of Thor with which he felt identified, the host he consulted Chris Hemsworth why version of all that were seen of the god of thunder in the MCU was the one that most identified him, to later emphasize that in his opinion it was the “party Thor” we saw in “What if…?”. Laughing, the actor noted: “Yes, sure. You should have seen us a few hours ago.”alluding to the party for the avant world premiere of the film.