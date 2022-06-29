CARLOS VELA ANSWERED: Will you return to the Mexican National Team to play the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

the cycle of Carlos candle with the Mexican National Team it is completely closed. As much as millions of fans would like to see him back in the TRI, and despite the fact that he continues to perform with LAFC in MLS, the Cancun-born NO He plans to return to international football.

He does not raise his hand and will not be in Qatar 2022. As he has said since his participation in Russia 2018 ended: it is time for young people. He already was and could not help achieve a historic performance. Now, as just another fan, he only supports from a distance.

CARLOS VELA WILL NOT RETURN TO THE MEXICO TEAM

“I already said it at the time: it’s up to young people, it’s up to other people to be there in the World Cup. And so from here to support them and wish them the best, hopefully we can get to that fifth, sixth or seventh game that we Mexicans love so much. That those who El Tata decides have to be, that they give the maximum”.

AND HE DOESN’T WANT TO PLAY IN THE MX LEAGUE

Carlitos confessed that, in the midst of the renewal negotiations with LAFC, he had contacts with some Mexican clubs. However, he never really contemplated coming to Liga MX. His goal was to prolong his relationship with the American club, and he succeeded.

If the issue of the extension had not flowed, Vela would have analyzed the market it has in Europe. Playing in Mexico, at the moment, doesn’t seduce him at all.

“The truth is that I had an offer, I spoke with some people from teams in Mexico. But as I always said: my first option was to stay in Los Angeles. It was to continue in this team. And if that didn’t happen, for whatever reason, I was going to look again at the options I had in Europe, which was my second option. But, yes, I did have some approach from Mexican teams, but I did not contemplate or it was not one of the main places where I wanted to continue my career.

Undefeated data. Carlos Vela played his last match with the Mexican National Team in July 2018. His last participation was in the round of 16 of Russia 2018 against Brazil.

Did you know…? Carlos Vela played 72 games with the Mexican National Team. He was erased for three years (between 2011 and 2014) after feeling mistreated in the party scandal in Monterrey. And after Russia 2018 he ended the chapter for good.