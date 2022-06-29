Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema after eight years: what will be his new movie?

As it happened with so many other figures who chose an early retirement in artistic fullness, Cameron Diaz prepares his return to the cinema. The 49-year-old actress will reappear in a police comedy produced by Netflix that will have an ideal title to promote it from this round: back in action.

Coincidence, chance or some deliberate plan wanted Diaz shares this confirmed return to the cinema with Jamie Foxx, the actor who accompanied her in her last film: the musical remake anniepremiered in 2014.

Since then, the actress has devoted herself to a voluntary retirement, which lasted no less than eight years. “Le gave more than half my life to the publicso I feel good about taking time for myself, he recently told the magazine In-Style. Previously, Foxx and Diaz also shared a cast in any given Sundayby Oliver Stone.

Cameron Diaz in his last job outside of the cinema, winemaking with his partner Katherine Power

The announcement was revealed through Foxx’s official account on Twitter, by broadcasting a talk shared by Foxx himself, Diaz and sports star Tom Brady, that earlier this year he had said he was leaving American football forever and two months later he confirmed his return in the new NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I was talking to Jamie and she said you needed some advice on how to get out of this retirement thing. And I’m pretty successful at not retiring ”, Brady told Diaz. At another point in the conversation, the actress admitted that she did not know what to do in this situation.

The comedy that marks Diaz’s return to the cinema will be directed by Seth Gordon (I want to kill my boss) and no revelation about the script or the profile of its main characters has emerged so far. It is only known that production and filming will begin near the end of the year.

The Hollywood press, when announcing the announcement, recalled Diaz’s words about his retirement from the cinema in 2018. “Making a movie it is a perfect excuse for others to appropriate one. You are there 12 hours a day and for months there is no time for anything else. I realized that I gave parts of my life to other people and they took them, “she said in conversation with his colleague, and also a businesswoman, Gwyneth Paltrow.

During her absence from the cinema, Diaz dedicated herself to family life with her husband, musician Benjamin Madden, and their daughter, Raddix, and also to business: In 2019, together with the fashion businesswoman Katharine Power, she launched the wine brand Avalinemade with organic grapes.