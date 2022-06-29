Cameron Diaz returns to acting with this project | Celebs U

Karen Garcia

The American actress had announced her retirement from Hollywood in 2018.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Officially, Cameron Diaz returns to acting in a new Netflix movie alongside the famous Jamie Foxx.

The news was made known through a tweet with an audio of the actor where he addressed Cameron with the message: “Cameron, I hope you are not mad that I recorded this, but there is no turning back now. I had to call the GOAT to bring another GOAT.”

In the recording you can also hear the quarterback, Tom Brady, who will also join the world of Hollywood after his retirement from American football.

“@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm,” Foxx added. “Production will start at the end of this year!!”

Likewise, Diaz is heard saying that she is “eager” to return to acting, however she no longer knew how to do this, referring to acting. And that’s when she joins the conversation to share some tips for her return.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx previously worked together on 2014’s Annie, a contemporary adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. Until today, Annie held the title of Diaz’s latest film, but no more, as Diaz and Foxx will star opposite each other.

“Back in Action” will be directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). For his part, Foxx will executive produce the film with Datari Turner, O’Brien and Mark McNair.