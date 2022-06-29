Cala collaborates with the Chopra Journey to Well-being program

Cala will be the special guest on Chopra Global’s Journey to Well-being, a completely free five-part experiential program, which will be available during the month of July on the Chopra app, in order to guide listeners to activate their unique gifts and discover your life purpose.

MIAMIJune 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ishmael Cala life and human development strategist, journalist, author best-sellerphilanthropist and international speaker, will be the special guest during the month of July at Journey to Well Beinga Chopra Global initiative created to share a personal growth experience globally.

Journey to Well Being It addresses topics focused on all aspects of life on a monthly basis, and is designed to offer an intuitive way to access self-care, along with personalized practices that provide a more relevant experience and impact. The e itself is based on Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old traditional healing system, and whose name translates as “the science of life”, since it provides a framework to take care of our physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health. , by empowering the inherent healing power that lives in all of us. As an individualized medicine and lifestyle, Ayurveda views health as a state of wholeness—the dynamic and balanced integration of body, mind, and spirit.

In each of the five sessions, which will be freely available throughout the month of July, Cala will guide participants to connect with their universal truth and life purpose. Listeners will be able to overcome limitations, tap into their deepest desires, and activate their unique gifts, thanks to mindfulness, meditation, and the practice of gratitude.

“For me it is a true honor to be the guest of a great life mentor such as deepak chopra, but also, being connected with one of my topics such as the purpose of life, since I consider that it is one of the bases that can provide us with greater well-being on our way. The fact of being able to share knowledge for free and as close as an app makes me feel happy to fulfill my purpose of helping as many people as possible to connect with themselves and with their purposes”, he said. Ishmael Cala.

“Given the state of the world, personal health and well-being are now more important than ever,” he said. Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global. “The Chopa Meditations & Wellness app is designed to be a complementary guide to help you improve your life. I am very happy to take that Ayurvedic journey with all of you.”

Participants will have free access to all five parts of the program (all in English) within the Chopra app for iOS and Android, as well as downloadable resources to support them on their wellness journey. Get access to this special virtual event with Ishmael Cala Y Mallika Choprain which they will discuss the paths of life purpose this July 11 at 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET.

About Ishmael Cala

author of best sellers on topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development. Ambassador of the concept of corporate happiness in Latin America. For more than five years he presented the show CALA, in the prime time of CNN en Español. “The New York Times” he called it “the Larry King Latin”.

He is currently considered one of the most important communicators on the continent and his message of social entrepreneurship, mindfulness and well-being has impacted millions of people who follow his work in books, seminars, workshops and conferences. Cala has toured more than 35 countries.

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life’s practice and research of Dr. deepak chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global’s signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. In 2020, Chopra Global launched The Chopra Meditation & Well-being app on iOS, which offers simple, self-care guidance and meditation for mind, body, and spirit. The vast library of content features hundreds of meditations and practices with an integrative approach to help create and sustain a healthier life, with an emphasis on stress, energy, sleep, mood management, purpose, relationships, and growth. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.