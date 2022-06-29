build modern houses — idealista/news

Minecraft It’s an adventure game. You start the game in an environment full of resources, where you have to do mining and gathering to survive. With no specific goal or story to accomplish, the game gives you the freedom to do whatever you want, be it build houses or just survive as long as you can.

You may play minecraft in 2 different modes:

survival mode: you have to collect resources such as wood, stone, iron, diamond and others, with the aim of protecting yourself from the monsters that appear during the night in order to survive and stay in the game.

you have to collect resources such as wood, stone, iron, diamond and others, with the aim of protecting yourself from the monsters that appear during the night in order to survive and stay in the game. Creative mode: the rules are different and in this case you have an unlimited stock of blocks ready to use where the only limit is your creativity. You have the option to build castles or huge cities, which gives you the possibility to create your own world according to your tastes and desires.







Since we like to let your imagination run wild, we are going to focus on creative gameplay and show you how to build modern houses in Minecraft.

Minecraft: how to build modern houses

When we talk about build a house in minecraft, there are countless possibilities you can explore, from wood houseseven stone houses, and the structure is also entirely up to you.

You can choose to build a house on the floor or with more plants, put a pergola to create a porch in the garden, houses with swimming pool, houseboats and even houses under water. This game allows you to design your dream house in just a few clicks, but of course for beginners who want a more complex model it can be a challenge. However, there are several tutorials on YouTube that explain these constructions step by step.

1. Modern house with pool in Minecraft

Here we have an ideal model for those who want to start build a modern house at the beginning of your game. All the materials used are easy to get, such as wood, stone and glass. The house has a bedroom, a storage room to store your trunks and even a library to store tools.

2. Modern house with two floors in Minecraft

Is House of two plants it is a bit different in terms of construction materials, as it brings together white concrete blocks and wood. It also has a bridge at its entrance and a garden. On the second floor there is a kitchen, a bedroom with a desk and a dining table. On the first floor there are storage chests and a place to store your Armor.

3. Build houseboats in Minecraft

This house is so modern that it floats. Its entrance is only accessible via a bridge, which makes it a good option for protection from mobs (creatures that move). Although this construction in minecraft is simple, the materials are more complicated to obtain since the player must go to the ocean monument to collect prisms and sea lanterns.

This house is spacious with a kitchen, a large bedroom and a living room.

4. Minecraft: Underwater Modern House

One of the reasons why Minecraft It’s so much fun are the endless building possibilities. Half of this house is under water, which makes it the ideal property to surprise your friends. The building process becomes more complicated as you will need a sponge to remove the water, but this step is easily rewarded with the amazing view you will have when you are in the chest room or in your room.

Now that you have some extra help, you can start build your modern house in minecraft. It can be tricky at first but remember that practice makes perfect. Above all, this is a game that can help you relax after a stressful day and we think it will challenge your imagination.