Brad Pitt on his life and addictions: “I’ve always felt very alone”

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They were one of the most popular Hollywood couples of the 2000s and it was not for less, since in addition to the fact that they are both great actors, their private lives always attracted attention and from time to time we had news of them.

When they recorded the well-known movie “Mr & Mrs Smith”, in which both were protagonists of the film, the love between them grew and since then they were happy. However, in the 2016 everything changed, when they announced that they would divorce, after 12 years of relationship.

Obviously, this decision impacted the world and the news that was released due to the causes of the separation showed different versions. On your side, the former couple explained that it was due to irreconcilable differences and on the other, the media explained that the big reason was because Brad Pitt had a physical and verbal fight with his son Madoxx, who was 15 years old at the time. So, finally, Angelina chose to file for divorce.

Jolie-Pitt family in 2011 / Photography: GTRES

What happened after the divorce?

As expected, after ending a relationship of so many years together, it was likely that neither of them or only one would look bad for the decision.

Due to this situation, which Brad Pitt confessed and talked to GQ magazineof which he appeared as the cover and in which, in addition to promoting his new movie “Bullet Train”, he also talked about his acting career and his addictions after the divorce.

Among the topics that were shown, he confessed that At 58, he is thinking of retiring from the world of acting, however he plans to continue in the cinema through production.

He also referred to how he feels right now and explained that “I think all of our hearts are broken. I have always felt very alone in my life, only when I was growing up as a child, alone even here and it has not been until recently that I have had a strong hug from my friends and my family.

As for his addictions, he said that after the divorce, he decided to join a private group of Alcoholics Anonymous in which he spent 18 months. “In a great group of men, very private and selective, so it was safe” The actor explained and then added that “I had seen what had happened to others, such as Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was recorded vomiting, and it seemed to me something appalling.”

To date, he has not touched cigarettes or alcohol again, so he is fully rehabilitated.

