Billie Eilish is angry that attention is being paid to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and not to the issue of abortion

While in the real world problems such as lack of water, loss of biodiversity or social inequalities that affect the lives of millions of people are observed, on the Internet there is a clear tendency to closely follow the lives of celebrities. , encouraging the consumption of its image, its products and its scandals. An example of the above is the controversy generated by the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who in April and May faced each other in Virginia courts to resolve a multimillion-dollar debt. Billie Eilish, the young singer-songwriter with worldwide success, pronounces herself before the above; she can’t understand how a divorced couple’s problems can be more far-reaching than America’s recent abortion ban.

The case Wade v. Roe, precedent of the right to abortion in the country of the North, was subjected to scrutiny in recent weeks by the US Supreme Court of Justice. With 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the magistrates stopped recognizing abortion as a constitutional right, generating millions of reactions inside and outside social networks. The outrage was present and countless people raised their voices, demanding the freedom to act on their own bodies.

For NME, billie eilish She spoke about the frustration she feels over the government’s decision, sharing her misery and sadness over the rights to her body that were taken from her and millions of others; comparing the little attention that she gives to the subject regarding the judgment of Johnny Y Amber.

I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I would go online and people would give their opinion on this trial. Who gives a fuck? Women are losing rights to their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrity divorce lawsuits? Who gives a shit? Let them find out for themselves. The internet bugs the hell out of me sometimes…

The above derives from the new song released by Bllie Eilish earlier this month, a topic called “TV” that does not explicitly mention the names of Depp Y heard, but it does allude to a defamation trial that is pursued by all the media and networks, while the rulings surrounding the revocation of Wade vs. Roe.

Known for her soft voice and her rebelliousness, it is quite common to hear billie eilish sharing their opinions on topics of media impact. In June of last year, the singer spoke for the magazine rolling stone about his feelings regarding the bullying of which he is a victim on the web.

I wish I could tell the fans everything I think and feel and that I wouldn’t live on the internet forever. And that they talk about it or that they call me problematic, or call me like anything else. The sad thing is that they don’t really know me. And I don’t really know them, but obviously we’re connected. The problem is that you feel like you know someone, but you don’t. And then it’s like, yeah.

Although the trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard ended several weeks ago, there are not a few news media that continue to cover every step they take in front of the cameras. He won and more or less has been able to save his reputation; She continues to be a persona non grata on social media and in public life, so it will be quite difficult for her to ever work in Hollywood again.

