Better, impossible – Miguel Michinel}

James L. Brooks’s film “As Good as it Gets”, 1997) is one of the few that has brought the Oscar to both protagonists, male (Jack Nicholson) and female (Helen Hunt), who gave life to the unique couple formed by an unbearable writer with an obsessive-compulsive disorder and an empathetic waitress. Like any self-respecting romantic comedy, it aims to demonstrate, in a humorous way, that love can do the impossible.

As far from romanticism as from the Oscar, “In Praise of Sanity” -an antonym in homage to the famous work of Erasmus of Rotterdam- ended just half a year ago, a column written in tandem with an equally empathetic campus colleague, where he wanted to approach the audience of a well-known newspaper from Compostela various issues threaded with the same common thread: the mechanisms of cooperation between public authorities and companies.

There, we intended to introduce with ease, without prejudice to the expository rigor, issues ranging from European funds to technological patronage, or from impact investments to the so-called green hydrogen. Through successive weekly deliveries, for a year we unraveled a series of tools that made it easier to involve the business fabric in the economic recovery, after the complex scenario drawn by the pandemic.

Months later, a series of unexpected changes with national and international incidence has returned almost to the starting point a crisis that seemed overcome: viruses remain, open war in Ukraine, escalation of inflation, rise in energy…; without forgetting the proximity of the municipal elections in the midst of such a storm. All this contributes to creating a panorama full of uncertainty.

Given this perspective, the possibility arises of peeking over the landscape from a new vantage point, with a “glocal” perspective: thinking globally, acting locally. Collaborating with the communication medium par excellence of Ourense, it is appropriate to divert the previous focus to place it now on problems that concern our citizen environment. Such is the eagerness with which “improving what is present” was born.

As is well known, “improving what is present” is an expression used when praising an absent person in front of another present, with which it is intended to be courteous. It is a vulgarization of Spanish, through a metaplasm called “haplology” (from the Greek aplós -simple-). The correct thing would be to say “improving what is present”, although – with all due respect to the purists of language – euphony has been chosen here.

A popular saying already says that what is optimal can be the enemy of what is good. If, with Aristotle, virtue is in the middle, between the good and the best will be the best; which, in the gerund, reflects well the demands of the changing local environment, which requires constant planning and proposals as thoughtful as they are realistic, in order to achieve continuous prosperity. That is what it is about here: constructive reflection for a city as hungry for hope as it is tired of waiting.

In the peak scene of the film quoted at the beginning, the protagonist reveals his love for the waitress by announcing that he has started taking medication to combat his disorder: “You make me want to be a better person,” he confesses. Perhaps a place he falls in love with also makes its residents want to be better. The love conquers all. Thus, until we can proudly say “better, impossible” about Ourense, we will see each other here, improving what is present.