“Ben Stiller is very demanding and a bit of a perfectionist”

Just before Iron Man came out into the world, opened the doors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and finished reviving the career of Robert Downey Jr., there was a project that came to theaters with the direction and the leading role of ben stiller. This is Tropic Thunder, a very particular comedy focused on the film industry and the curious characters that inhabit it.

Tropic Thunder told the story of a Vietnam War movie project that ended up being stymied by locals at the locations chosen to film, where a drug factory had been hidden from heavyweight drug traffickers who wanted to eliminate outsiders. That’s how absurd is the premise of this 2008 production, which featured leading figures such as Jack Black, Danny McBride, Tom Cruise, bill hader and those mentioned Stiller Y Downey Jr..

One of those responsible for making this film was Jeff Manna production designer who to this day continues to work alongside ben stiller but that he met him in this particular project. According to the director, there were quite a few complications throughout the shoot, which involved everything from vehicles stuck in the mud due to the difficult terrain to film, to large poisonous centipedes that bit some of the members of the technical team.

RP.- What was it like working with Ben Stiller on Tropic Thunder?

It was the first project we did together. I remember when we met, she told me… she was looking at my resume and it’s all witchcraft when you have to hire someone. You can look at it and have a luxury experience, but there are people who still don’t have that luxury experience. He told me, “You never did a jungle movie,” and I said, “No, but I didn’t do a movie about a giant robot, either.” So it’s like… It’s what people are looking for. Not all but… If you make a film about a ship sailing in the 1700s, you’d be a fool not to look for other people who have made a film about a ship sailing in the 1700s. But there is a time in life when that none of those people made a movie about a ship sailing in the 1700s. What is the risk you run? What’s your chance to have an experience with someone who’s going to bring something unique that’s not on that page? Anyway, it’s a longer debate, but it’s part of the picture.

It should surprise no one if I say that Ben He is a particular person, he is very demanding, a bit of a perfectionist. He likes people to strive to improve and I am like that. I’m always thinking about what makes the joke better, the mood, the composition, whatever I can suggest to add to and try to elevate it. The script is very good as a guide, what can I contribute that has not been considered? One of the nicest things about working with Ben in our long relationship is that he listens to me. I have earned their trust and I can make suggestions that are listened to, regardless of whether they are always accepted or not. But the percentage is quite good of the ideas that I put on the table and they manage to be carried out.

RP.- How much improvisation was there in this movie, with so many comedic actors?

There is a lot of improvisation. I would say come in Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black Y Danny McBride… They were at the top of the improvisation chain. Y Ben He is also capable, but as a director… I imagine that as a director who is also in front of the camera and who controls these things and at the same time is a magician of improvisation, without a doubt he tried some things and some remained in the film. There are other actors, I don’t know if it’s a luxury, who don’t have the weight of directing everything, keeping score and thinking editorially, and they have more freedom to prove that than Ben behind the camera, as a director. There are many moments like this. Hopefully, there are always moments like that when you make a movie, with happy accidents.

RP.- How do you work with Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. it is a force of nature. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone in my life… And I like to think I come out on top in a battle of wits with people, because of my sense of humor or whatever. But he is a bloody samurai with swords from the wit of observational humor. There was a lot of living the role, that he was a little crazy. And this world of Robert was prior to the premiere of the first Iron Man, he dedicated himself to this as if his life depended on it

RP.- What is the best memory you have of the film?

I was able to join, because he gave us the schedules, trips to the compound in the Vietnam-era UH helicopter, sitting on the floor, doors open, flying from northern Hawaii to the heroin factory. For maybe a week and a half they gave us the schedules, where Alan Purwin (air coordinator) was taking us. It was another moment where I had to pinch myself because I couldn’t believe I was being paid to do this. (www.REALPOLITIK.com.ar)

