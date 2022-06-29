Ben Affleck: how much is the Lamborghini that his son crashed? – People – Culture

In the midst of criticism is the 49-year-old actor, Ben Affleck, after news broke that his youngest son, 10-year-old Samuel Affleck Garner, will crash a Lamborghini last weekend while they were at a luxury car dealership.

According to local media, the minor asked his father to sit in the driver’s seat to admire the dashboard of the vehicle. However, everything seems to indicate that being in front of the wheel, The minor disengaged the parking brake and slid into reverse, colliding with a BMW truck that was right behind.

After the event, Samuel went out with a notorious attitude of anguish to see if he had caused serious damage to the high-end car. For his part, Affleck, who was with his fiancee, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, supported the young man and showed him his support to calm his evident concern.

Nothing really traumatic happened, but some extra costs were generated for the cars they were trying to rent, because The Lamborghini in question is priced at $1,400 (5.7 million pesos) per day.



Although the fact did not cause major problems for celebrities, the accident did take the main newspapers and gossip portals around the world, as hundreds of Internet users have criticized the previous actions of Ben Affleck and his fiancee for allowing the minor to be climb unaccompanied into the driver’s cab.

Since when do you let a 10 year old drive? Especially when it’s not a car you own. The ‘Capital One’ card will help.”, “Her mom’s not going to like this,” “Why was she in the driver’s seat, anyway?” and “Why is a 10-year-old driving any car? Leave the Lambo alone ”, don some comments from social network users who showed their disagreement with the event.

How much does the Lamborghini cost?

It should be noted that this is a vehicle from the SUV section. Namely, which is a high-end Lamborghini Urus reference van, valued at 300 thousand dollars (1.2 billion pesos).

“The Lamborghini Urus is the world’s first super sports utility vehicle that fuses the soul of a super sports car with the functionality of an SUV. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that generates 650 horsepower and a torque of 850 Nm”, mentions the official website of the company.

(Also: Greeicy Rendón shows a naked photo of Mike Bahía for his birthday).According to some specifications, this car goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a speed of 305 kilometers per hour.

Lamborghini Urus that collided son of Ben Affleck Photo: Laborghini home page

