Bella and Gigi Hadid as aliens, without eyebrows and with bowl cut + mullet at the Marc Jacobs fashion show

The parade Marc Jacobs Autumn / Winter 2022 was live-streamed in Times Square in New York while taking place in the city’s New York Public Library and challenged traditional aesthetic canons. The sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid they have never appeared on the runway with a more ferocious, daring and almost impossible look. For the debut of his latest collection, Marc Jacobs took the looks of the models to the extreme and paradoxical not only with oversized dresses but also with a beauty look with an alien look, as if he did not belong to this world. Someone read a message of protest against everything that is going the other way in the world, starting with the denial of the right to abortion in the US with the cancellation of the Roe vs Wade sentence.

Bella and Gigi Hadid had no eyebrows, hidden, perhaps glued and masked with makeup before the fashion show. A way to enhance and make penetrating the eyes, darkened by a black shaded eyeshadow on the mobile eyelid.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The hairstyle, perhaps, was even more out of the ordinary: with a mini fringe on a cut that seemed to be a mix of a mullet extra long and a bowl cut shaved at the sides, in a medieval style (it looked like a more extreme version of Timothée Chalamet’s look in the film The King).