Baz Luhrmann is turning his movie ‘Australia’ into a miniseries titled ‘Faraway Downs’

If the almost three hours that it lasts “Australia” they were short, you’re in luck. The film starring Nicole Kidman Y Hugh Jackman premiered almost three decades ago will have a new extended version in the form of a six-episode miniseries entitled ‘Faraway Downs’.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, stars of “Australia”

Baz Luhrmanits director, will be in charge of re-editing and re-imagining his own film from material shot at the time, although apparently the ending will be different and the soundtrack will be updated. It should be remembered that the filmmaker commented at his premiere in 2008 that had filmed three endingsso it is to be hoped that the miniseries recovers one of those two discarded outcomes.

The project, which is expected to premiere next winter, is a 20th Television production and will be seen in the United States through Hulu, while Disney + and its Star section will be in charge of making it reach the rest of the worldincluding Spain.

“I originally intended taking the sweeping epic concept of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and turning it on its head“, explains Luhrmann in a statement. “A way to use romance and epic drama to shed light on the roles of First Nations or indigenous peoples and the painful scar on Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations’ ” .

“While the film “Australia” has a life of its own, there was another narrative within his story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that has allowed us to explore the episodic format”, says the director of “Elvis”. “Taken from the same material, ‘Faraway Downs’ is a new variation on ‘Australia’ so that the public discovers it”.

An ‘aussie’ epic

Like the film, ‘Faraway Downs’ will tell the story of an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), who inherits a large cattle ranch in Australia after the death of her husband. When Australian cattle barons conspire to take over her land, she decides to join forces with a cattle herder (Jackman) to protect her ranch. The story is told through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a biracial indigenous Australian boy trapped by the government’s draconian racial policy representing what is now known as the “Stolen Generations.” Over four years, the three will experience life-changing experiences, including a love story between Sarah and the cowboy, as well as the inevitable impact of World War II.