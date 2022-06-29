Baz Luhrmann Is Turning ‘Australia’ Into A Miniseries So You Can Put Up With It

Making movies of mammoth length is not exactly an inconvenience for BazLuhrman, which states that it has a cut of 4 hours of Elvis (The commercially released one stays at 2 hours and 40 minutes). But perhaps he has never been so out of hand as with Australia, the historical blockbuster starring Nicole Kidman Y Hugh Jackman which premiered in 2008.

This epic romance set in northern Australia during the early years of World War II was released in theaters with a duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes to the disgrace of the bladders in the stalls.

Although the love story between an English aristocrat and an Australian rancher with which Luhrmann wanted to replicate the spirit of mega-productions such as gone With the Wind either titanica It cannot be considered one of the best valued, most loved or even remembered titles today within his filmography, the filmmaker is willing to recover it with a new format according to current times.

Australia is going to be turned into a six-episode miniseries titled Faraway Downs. It is a project of Hulu to premiere in streaming (so it will reach international markets through Disney+) and it consists of taking the complete footage of the film and cutting it into six episodes that can make its torrential narrative more bearable.

In addition to tracing the footage that we already know, this new Faraway Downs will update the soundtrack of Australia (remains to be seen what that means for the original score of David Hirschfelder) and will have a new ending, different from the theatrical version. It is not that Kidman and Jackman are going to get back in front of the camera, but that Luhrmann shot three different possibilities in his day; it is understood that he now wants to try his luck with another alternative.

This new series, of which the duration of its half dozen episodes is still unknown, will hit streaming screens sometime in 2023. Until then, you can watch the traditional version of Australia on Disney+, Apple TV, Rakuten and Google Play.

