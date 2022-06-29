Armor Wars, the new Disney Plus series, already has a recording start date – FayerWayer

Armor Wars already has a recording start date. The new Marvel series for Disney Plus will begin its work in the fall of this year, in Atlanta.

The information comes from the official description of the From Idea To Film conference presenters, from the University of Pennsylvania, where Jenna Berger, executive producer of the series, was.

