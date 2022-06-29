Armor Wars, the new Disney Plus series, already has a recording start date – FayerWayer

Armor Wars already has a recording start date. The new Marvel series for Disney Plus will begin its work in the fall of this year, in Atlanta.

The information comes from the official description of the From Idea To Film conference presenters, from the University of Pennsylvania, where Jenna Berger, executive producer of the series, was.

In accordance with TheDirect, this is the description:

“Jenna Berger is a Marvel Studios executive on the production and development team, where she has been for the past three years. She recently produced the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, and is now developing a new series, starring Don Cheadle, which will be filmed in Atlanta this fall.”

The series will be directed by and star Don Cheadle, and will focus on James Rhodes/War Machine’s effort to deal with the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

It could premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023 or early 2024, following in the footsteps of Hawkeye (released in late 2021) or Moon Knight (early 2022).

Don Cheadle’s sneak peek at Armor Wars, upcoming Marvel and Disney Plus series

Cheadle had recently spoken about the expectations with the series, in an interview with ACE Universe.

“Well, I think the most exciting part (for Rhodey) is yet to come. I think we don’t really have a very strong idea of ​​who he really is outside of that sort of Avengers bubble.” Cheadle pointed out.

“Necessarily because of his friendship with Tony, and now he’s going to be a little bit released from all of that. So it’s an opportunity to really find out who he is in a way that we haven’t had before; with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey and his journey, and with some stuff about his past.”

Don Cheadle will direct and star in Armor Wars, the new Marvel and Disney Plus series (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In addition, the series will touch “some things about his potential future”, always following the words of Cheadle. Who knows how long this Marvel thing will last. It seems a bit endless. We could all die on set one day,” he joked.

It will be Cheadle’s first experience as a director, after winning acting awards for Crash, Traffic, House of Lies and The Rat Pack (Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes), as well as being nominated for Best Actor at the 2004 Oscars for Hotel Rwanda.