Antoine Fuqua: “I don’t know how it looks episode by episode, I thought of it as a great movie”

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List is the new series that Prime Video premieres this Friday. There’s Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn in key roles and Antoine Fuqua as one of their directors. The director, known for films such as Training Day, The Justice and Revenge, among others, has revolutionized the way of narrating with his particular look at roles and spaces. The eight episodes, produced by Pratt, Fuqua and David DiGilio, will premiere Friday in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Diario Hoy spoke with Fuqua to learn more about the project but also about his training and preferences.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of US Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes secret mission. Reece returns home to his family, with conflicting memories of what happened and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of the people he loves.

When did you know you wanted to be a director?

—I think it happened when I was in high school, I took a baroque art class, I started studying art. A teacher named us several artists such as Koninck, Vermeer, Picasso, Caravaggio; later we saw forms of Japanese artists and I recognized one work as being part of The Seven Samurai or Ran. I wanted to see more Kurosawa movies and I understood that he wanted to do this, because I loved movies without wanting to be a director. But once I understood the art form, I started working in New York on music videos and commercials; There I understood that the more I was on the set, the more I watched what the directors did and that’s when I became passionate about the task.

—You mentioned Kurosawa, but did you have other favorite directors or movies?

—I wasn’t thinking about directors, but I liked films like Black Soul, Public Enemy, Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, The Magnificent Seven (the original). I’ve watched movies since I was a child without knowing who the directors were. I discovered that much later, to greats like John Huston or Francis Ford Coppola; In fact, it wasn’t until I started talking to other directors that they gave me clues to reach icons like Antonioni or Sergio Leone, his spaghetti westerns. Later I approached more commercial directors, in the company I was in, like Jean Baptiste Mondino when he was at Propaganda Films. I discovered it and we became friends, also with Luc Besson, directors of the style (we made commercials and videos), later with David Fincher, Michael Bay, Spike Jonze. In Propaganda we became a great incubator, that place was unique, we were all working together and I learned a lot at that stage.

—You are the creator of a new narrative in action movies, how do you come up with ideas to present the characters in a completely different way and to introduce the city as one more character?

—It’s hard for me to see that, you see it, the audience sees it. It’s difficult, it’s like my music, I listen to it, I feel it and I make it. The city is a character to me, the locations are important characters to me and how I move the camera around them brings them to life. It is difficult to talk about this for me, I do it and with the years I have more wisdom about it, and it also evolves, I hope in a good way.

“Is this your first television series?”

—No, I produced Mayor of Kingstown, The Resident, which is actually a television show; but this is my first long-form series, other than Mayor of Kingstown.

—Do you think of the project as a long movie or do you imagine it episode by episode?

—I don’t know how it looks episode by episode. Our showrunner is amazing, we have David DiGillio and the rest of the writers. I thought of it as a great movie and constantly pushed that narrative; because sometimes they would come and tell me: “You have to be careful with this because in episode six this has to happen”, and surely they are 100% right, but what I focused on was the episode I was working on I didn’t care about episode six at the time. Sometimes, thinking of it as a movie, I have to conceive it that way for it to work.

“You’re not thinking about the cliffhangers…

—No, I think of it as a great movie, my brain doesn’t work that way.

—What attracted you most to the project?

—Chris Pratt wanted to work with him again and we are friends. I obviously loved the Jack Carr book; I wanted it to be a movie first, but I understood that the series was more appropriate, due to the time. The book and Chris are what excited me the most to do it.

—The series will be released worldwide at the same time, what are your feelings?

-I feel good, I think it’s an opportunity for viewers because it has a lot of action, emotion, twists, I hope people like it.

“Have you seen the series yet?” Do you have a favorite scene?

—Not yet, I’m processing everything; I didn’t watch episode by episode, I watched a long preview cut with the whole series.

“You’ll have time…

“Sure, I hope so.”