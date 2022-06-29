Andy Ruiz surprised with a brutal physical change after leaving Eddy Reynoso and the “Canelo Team”

This is what Andy Ruiz looks like two months before his new fight against Luis “King Kong” Ortíz.

In June 2019, Andrew Ruiz surprised the boxing world with his impressive knockout victory over the then undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshuawho succumbed in seven rounds against the Mexican-American who had entered the ring as a true victim.

Three years later and without the titles he won against the English fighter, the transformation of the destroyer continues its course towards the physical form of an athlete, because after his brief stint as a disciple of Eddy Reynoso and all the Canelo Team, they broadcast a video of Andy Ruiz where a brutal physical change is observed and his noticeable weight loss.

All this towards his fight against the Cuban Luis King Kong Ortizwhich is scheduled for September 2022 and will be only the second after his loss in the rematch against Joshua, but which outlines him to be in one of the best physical forms of his career.

After being crowned heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz lost in the Anthony Joshua rematch in a convincing way (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

Ruiz’s objective is to recover the agility and physical condition that made him suffer so much in the second fight against Anthony Joshuaitems that even took their toll on him in his last fight against Chris Arreola in May 2021, when he returned to winning ways but received significant punishment from the American.

This new chapter of your physical transformation arrives after various personal problems he suffered after losing against Joshua in December 2019derived after his sudden success in the heavy weights and after becoming a celebrity for the Mexican community.

In the midst of his return to the ring, the destroyer joined the team of Cinnamon Alvarez and began her weight loss; however, after differences with Eddy Reynoso’s gym, he continued preparing him for his next fight under the orders of Alfredo Osuna.

Andy Ruiz surprised with a brutal physical change after leaving Eddy Reynoso and the “Canelo Team” (Photo: Getty Images / Twitter @ESPNKnockOut)

Although not as well known as Eddy Reynosoformer world champion preferred to address Alfredo Osuna and thus have their own space to prepare all the preparations for their return to the ring.

The destroyer he joined to Ryan Garcia Y frank sanchezwho left the team Cinnamon to rebuild his career in professional boxing and test himself with other trainers during this year, one of the worst that Edison Omar has had in his sports career as a professional trainer.

It should be noted that it had previously been pointed out that Andy Ruiz no longer trained with Álvarez and Reynoso because posed for a photograph with David Benavideza boxer who has repeatedly challenged the Cinnamonand he was seen practicing in other facilities that were not the usual ones of the Canelo Team.

Luis Ortiz will be Andy Ruiz’s rival on September 4, 2022 (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Luis Ortiz, also known as The real King Kong he is a professional boxer cuban nationality with 43 years old. From 2015 to 2016 he held the interim World Boxing Association heavyweight championship (WBA); he defended his belt against Bryant Jennings in December 2015.

However, he lost the title of champion because he presented a positive substance use screening test, for which the world association took the belt from him. At par had won the vacant WBA title intercontinental heavyweight, but due to doping results it was not awarded.

Later he tried to contend for the title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) the American Deontay Wilderbut fell by technical knockout, which meant his first defeat in his professional boxing career. It was in March 2018 when he failed to be champion.

