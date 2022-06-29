among them also Anya Taylor-Joy and Billie Eilish

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that deals with the Academy Awards, has invited 397 new artists to become members

In a press release, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the American film organization behind the Oscars – says it has invited 397 new artists to join their ranks. The invitations are sent to all those artists and executives who have distinguished themselves for their contribution in the world of cinema.

The selection of new Academy members is based on professional qualifications, with a focus on representation, inclusion and fairness. The 2022 “class” is 44% female, 37% from underrepresented ethnic / racial communities and 50% from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. Among the guests there are 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

Academy Awards: possible new members of the Academy revealed

Actor side, in the list of nearly 400 names, they stand out Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman, The chess queen), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog), Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog, Judas and the Black Messiah), Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive my car), Troy Kotsur (TAIL), Jamie Dornan (Belfast, Fifty shades), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Jessie Buckley (The dark daughter, I’m thinking of ending it here) And Caitríona Balfe (Outlander, Belfast).

Among the names of the directors we find Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee), Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary 2), Sian Harries Heder (TAIL), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car), Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) and Andrew Ahn (Fire Island).

In the music section the names of Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell, who recently emerged victorious from the awards season thanks to the work done on the soundtrack of No Time to DieDaniel Craig’s latest James Bond film.

Here you can read the complete list with all the names of the 397 artists (and their respective categories).