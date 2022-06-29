Amber Heard has no money to pay Johnny Depp: these are her options

What was an open secret was confirmed: Amber Heard doesn’t have enough cash flow in her bank account to pay Johnny Depp $10 million, after being found guilty of defamation.

Judge Penny Azcarate set that amount in favor of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean after he sued the famous for accusing him of domestic abuse under the figure of 50 million dollars and she will countersue him for 100.

It was not known if the artist would be willing to lower the figure or establish a payment system, but now it has been confirmed that the negotiations have not come to fruition and that the magistrate has ratified the sentence originally imposed by the jury.

Amber Heard’s options to pay off her debt to Johnny Depp

Before this panorama, Hello affirms that andThe legal team of the actress from Aquaman has decided to appeal the final decision, so the new strategy would focus on the issues that Heard believes were not done well by the judge.

“It will focus on the evidence that was suppressed during the trial, such as medical reports, and perhaps discuss some of the evidence that Depp’s legal team was allowed,” Elaine Bredehoft, a lawyer for the American, told the same source.

Other experts in the field point out that reference could be made to the influences that the members of the jury received from abroad, because they were not isolated during the process.

Of course, what is certain is that you must present a bail for the 10.35 million dollars while the appeal is resolved.

The same way, Another strategy that Amber Heard is managing to be able to heal her debts is to receive economic benefits with her story. The famous already gave an exclusive interview to Today and now it is speculated that he is seeking contracts for a biographical book that will bring him a good profit.