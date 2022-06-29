Amazon’s Fallout Series Casts Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Other Actors

The television series that Amazon Studios is preparing on Fallout, the popular saga set in a post-apocalyptic world by Bethesda, continues to take shape thanks to the addition of three new actors. At the beginning of the year it was confirmed that Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) would be in charge of directing the pilot episode of this adaptation to the small screen, while today part of the cast has been confirmed thanks to a Variety exclusive: Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten.

The trio of actors joins other previously announced cast members, Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, and for now no information has been shared about the roles they will play in the series. MacLachlan is primarily known for having participated in Twin PeaksDavid Lynch’s iconic series with a supernatural twist, while Mendes-Jones appears in the Netflix movie Havoc along with Tom Hardy and Monten has starred in the film Father Stu with Mark Wahlberg.

When will the production of the series begin?

according to Varietythe production of fallout It should start at the end of this year, which is why, for the moment, no specific details about its premiere have been shared. We don’t have an official synopsis either, although, just like in video games, it wouldn’t surprise us that the starting point was a world devastated by a bloody nuclear war. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are the executive producers and co-directors of the series, while Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are executive producers of the series through Kilter Films. Naturally, the adaptation be supervised by Todd Howard of Bethesdawho will also participate in the project as an executive producer.