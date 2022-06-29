Almodóvar goes to western: this is ‘Strange way of life

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal are the protagonists of this medium-length film that will be shot this summer in the desert of Tabernas (Almería), following in the footsteps of Sergio Leone or Steven Spielberg.

The Tabernas desert It is located in the province of Almería. As its name suggests, it is a protected desert as a natural area that has an area of ​​280 km². The fact that it is the only desert in Europe already makes it special, but it is also known as the ‘European Hollywood’ It gives you a recognition that very few treasure.

Since the 1960s, the Tabernas desert has welcomed all kinds of shooting of movies, series and commercialsand some of the most prestigious actors and directors in the world of cinema have passed through there, such as steven spielberg, Serge Leone, Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery, Harrison Ford, arnold schwarzenegger either sophia loren. A long list to which our most international director is now going to join: Pedro Almodovar.

Because it turns out that the filmmaker from La Mancha is immersed in a new project, which is going to be his second medium length after the human voice. carry by title strange way of life and it is a western which will be starring Ethan Hawke (Before nightfall) Y Peter Pascal (Mandalorian), who will be in charge of interpreting two mature gunmen That meet again in the middle of the desert after 25 years without seeing each other. Filming will begin in the coming weeks and, how could it be otherwise, will be carried out by El Deseo, the production company of the Almodóvar brothers.

This summer we will shoot an Almodovarian western.#strangelifeform.

Pedro Almodovar Details New Western with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, His ‘Answer’ to ‘Brokeback Mountain’ https://t.co/5zqMTNdrIg via @indiewire – Agustín Almodóvar (@AgustinAlmo) June 28, 2022

In strange way of lifea man crosses the desert on horseback that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit SheriffJake. Twenty-five years earlier both the sheriff and Silvathe rancher who rides to meet him, they worked together as hired guns. Silva comes under the pretext of meeting his childhood friend again, and in fact they celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not the memory of his old friendship. .