All about ‘Strange way of life’, Almodóvar’s western

The Manchego director Pedro Almodóvar does not stop making new projects for the cinema. Before getting fully involved in the shooting of her first film in English, ‘Manual for cleaning women’, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Lucia Berlin that will star Cate Blanchett, she is going to shoot a medium-length film in the desert of Tabernas (Almería ).

Almodóvar and his entire team will travel to the desert of Tabernas, where the western town where Sergio Leone shot his films with Clint Eastwood is located. shoot, from the end of August, ‘Strange Life’, his first ‘western’, which he has defined as “an answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain'”, Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film.

Yesterday, the production company El Deseo confirmed who will be the two protagonists of Almodóvar’s medium-length film; two great actors with whom it is verified that the manchego does not lower the bar of Hollywood quality: Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal have been chosen to lead the cast of ‘Strange Life Form’.

According to producer Agustín Almodóvar, the film will be “another exercise in freedom along the lines of ‘The Human Voice,'” will be shot in english and will begin by introducing us to a man, Silva (Pascal), who crosses a desert on horseback until he reaches Bitter Creek. He has come to visit Sheriff Jake (Hawke). Twenty-five years earlier, the two men worked together as gunmen for hire.

Silva arrives under the pretext of reuniting with his childhood friend. They celebrate their reunion. But the next morning, Sheriff Jake tells her that the real reason for his visit is not the memories of her old friendship… “I’m not going to say anything else because I don’t want to reveal all the surprises in the script,” wrote Pedro Almodóvar in a statement published by El Deseo on Tuesday.

The title of the film, explained the director of ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’, belongs to the title of a fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics focus on the strangest existence is the one that ignores one’s desires. According to IMDb, the cast of “Strange Life” is completed with Pedro Casablanc, Sara Sálamo, Jason Fernández, José Condessa, George Steane and Manu Ríos.

In addition, it will be necessary to be attentive to the ‘looks’ of the actors, because the costume design will be carried out by Saint Laurent, with its creative director Anthony Vaccarello at the helm.

A Ethan Hawke, who has been nominated for 4 Oscars throughout his career, is not short of work either. This year he has premiered in cinema ‘The Northman’ and the fantastic series ‘Moon Knight’, with Oscar Isaac, in which he played the villainous Arthur Harrow. The drama is pending premiere ‘Tonight at noon’, where he has a supporting role, and has just completed ‘Raymond & Ray’, in which he plays Ewan McGregor’s brother. We will also see you at second part of ‘Daggers in the back’, with Daniel Craig.

For its part, Peter Pascal It has also passed through the hands of Disney + starring in one of its best series, The Mandalorian and in 2022 it has released two films, ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, with Nicolas Cage, and comedy ‘The bubble’, on Netflix. Pascal has just shot the apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’, adaptation of the homonymous video game, which we will see in 2023 on HBO Max.

