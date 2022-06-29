Alabama Luella Barker, daughter of Travis Barker / The relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Luella Barker, second daughter of Blink-182 drummer

Alabama Luella Barker is the daughter of Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer first married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, but the marriage lasted less than a year. In 2004 he then remarried the television actress and ex-playmate Shanna Moakler with which he had two sons: Landon Asherborn on 9 October 2003, e Alabama Luellaborn on December 24, 2005. Interviewed by Young HollywoodYouTube show, Travis revealed that his daughter’s name is inspired by films “A life to the fullest”: The protagonist plays by Patricia Arquette is called Alabama Whitman. Barker is also very attached to Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Shanna Moakler born from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Alabama, along with the Barker family, starred in the reality show Meet the Barkers produced by MTV. In 2006, the drummer and his wife divorced.

The difficult relationship with the mother Shanna Moakler

In May 2022 Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian. The Alabama daughter welcomed her father’s new partner with open arms. Last April, on the occasion of the influencer’s birthday, Barker’s daughter dedicated a post to the future stepmother: “Happy birthday to the one who will soon be the best stepmother I could ask for! You deserve the world“. The sweet greeting was accompanied by a photo of Alabama along with Alabama, Kourtney and half-sister Atiana. Last year, both Alabama and Landon accused their mother Shanna of being an absent parent: “Everyone thinks my mom is awesome … My mom has never been fully in my life, you can stop painting her as an amazing mom“, Said the girl via Instagram in May 2021.”He has never been in our lives and he is not in our lives like our father is“Landon reiterated on TikTok.

