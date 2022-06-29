Against the school debate | GQ Spain

Ah, the noble art of debate… Gentlemen engaged in dialectical duels where glibness and logic are the weapons. What a beautiful concept! What a nice theory! Y what a terrible, terrible reality.

It has become very fashionable in ESO courses, including Baccalaureate, to accompany the arduous school tasks typical of the age with a few hours dedicated to debate classes. In these sessions, after making the participants very handsome and pretty, they are encouraged to argue and debate on any topic. Some are already classics: abortion, the legalization of marijuana, which superpower is the best, etc. Others more modern and more inquisitive.

The students learn the rules of debate, are assigned a position and begin to argue their positions to try to defeat the opponent. Everyone applauds, it is very impressive, it must be something that is very good.

Well, in my opinion, it’s more than just a waste of time. It’s even dangerous.

The Internet is full of people who are passionate about the concept of “debate”. People who launch into arguing with you why you are not right in your opinion about Bitcoin or the squid game and suddenly start using expressions of specialists in debate. The word “fallacy” appears first in some of its categories (straw man, false equivalence, ad hominem… what do I know now).

What is this for? Is it worth something to encourage dialectics for dialectics?

If we teach them to argue for and against any position, we actually we are teaching them that positions do not matter. That only dialectics matters. There is no need to take into account your beliefs or your values. It doesn’t matter what you defend: the important thing is how you defend it.

According to the logic of The Great Debates, which is what I call people who are fanatical about debate (remembering the unintentionally funny movie by Denzel Washington), what is at stake is winning, humiliating the opponent. We talk about that hateful word that is “ZASCA”.

You think A, but it turns out you said B, and if B implies C, then A implies B… I won the debate and you lost, my dialectical powers are superior.

I hate to see something that should be as uplifting as a debate turned into a battle. I hate to see kids celebrating that they’ve won a competition just for defending to the death an argument they don’t believe in, and maybe they don’t even care.

We should discuss to exchange ideas and get to know each other better, to listen to each other and reinforce or modify our previous convictions. Not to crush others in a game that you really don’t care about, unless all you want is to win something, whatever it is, at all costs.

That is not a debate, but a zacas championship. And no matter how many Massimo Dutti ties you put on ESO kids, you’re not teaching them to become great speakers. You are teaching them to become people without values.