Aesthetic medicine is experiencing a boom after the pandemic

“Aesthetic medicine clinics could be open by regulation, and the growth that they began to have was much faster than the previous two years as a result of the trend of selfie and the number of meetings by Zoom. People wanted to look good on camera. Procedures that are fillers, botox, and plastic surgery had an increase in demand from 7% to almost 10%,” she says.

Bassave believes that aesthetic medicine is booming in Mexico, an industry that bills close to 8 million dollars a year, with a greater demand for procedures in entities located in the north and center of the country. “In Mexico, more or less 1.2 million people apply botox”, he shares.

According to the directive, the offer of these procedures, such as the lifting facial or filler with hyaluronic acid, has grown, and with it also the price range. It is possible to find some treatments from 3,000 to 8,500 pesos, although there are others that are around 40,000 pesos. In the center that Bassave directs, the average ticket ranges from 15,000 to 25,000 pesos.

The growth of aesthetic medicine is also due to the fact that prices are more accessible and procedures are less painful, so those who undergo them have shorter recovery periods. According to Statista, Mexico is in sixth position worldwide, with 3.5% of cosmetic surgery and medicine procedures for the total population in 2020, according to the latest available data. At the head is the United States, with 19%.

In the future, the expectation of growth is high. According to the consulting firm Markets and Markets, the value of this market will go from 9.4 billion dollars in 2020 to 15.9 billion dollars by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.9%.

“Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico and India present significant opportunities for players operating in the medical aesthetics market. The demand for medical devices in these countries is increasing due to the rapid growth of medical tourism, the growing population over the age of 20, the increase in disposable income and the growing awareness of aesthetic specialties”, says the analysis.