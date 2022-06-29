Adele and Rich Paul pose with LeBron and Savannah James at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

There are few occasions when Adele Y rich paul They have been seen together. After the couple lavished love during the NBA All-Star Game last February, Adele and Rich made a new public appearance at the wedding of kevin love and the model kate bockthis weekend.

Through his official Instagram account, LeBron shared a postcard in which he posed in the most elegant fashion with his beloved wife.

What caught the attention of her more than 126 million followers was that the interpreter of ‘Eeasy On Me’ and the sports agent, with whom she has had a relationship since July 2021, also sneaked into the image.

“Iconic” was the phrase that LeBron wrote next to the snapshot that already has more than a million likes.

Adele wore an elegant long black dress with bare shoulders and tulle sleeves, combining it with black shoes, a small bag of the same color. Her partner opted for a black tuxedo and a white dress shirt.

The look de Savannah consisted of a sheer black gown, paired with a black, crystal-encased clutch, as well as matching black heels with crystal-encrusted straps. While LeBron taught style by wearing a four-button tuxedo with a velvet lapel and shorts.

Both couples no doubt followed the wedding dress code, “We wanted to do an old school New York, black and white, Gatsby-inspired dance. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant,” said Kevin Love, the groom, to ‘People’ magazine.

In addition, the player who belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers squad revealed that it was very significant that his closest friends and teammates were with him, sharing this special day.

“They are the family that I have built along the way. We have a brotherhood that extends beyond the basketball court and having them there was special,” the 37-year-old said.

It is worth mentioning that celebrities and other athletes such as Mav Carter, Steve Nash, darius garland, James Jones, Richard Jefferson, J. R. Smith, Channing Frye, Russell Westbrook, Ronnie Fieg, Mario Carbone, Sean Feney, Emily DiDonato, J. B. Bickerstaff Senior, Paul Rivera Y Missy Robbins.

This photo of Adele and Rich Paul comes after rumors surfaced that the couple have already taken the next step and moved in together.

The theory arose after Adele shared a postcard on Instagram, where she and her boyfriend pose in front of the mansion for which the musical star paid $58 million and that previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

