Accident in Lamborghini for Samuel, the little son of Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez was also in the car

A little accident in Lamborghini. It looks like a movie title. Instead it happened to the son of Ben Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleckborn from the love between the American actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Garnerfrom which he officially separated in 2018. The boy, 10 years old, – reports the Daily Mail – was driving a suv Lamborghini Urus yellow, just hired by his father, for 1475 dollars per day, in a dealership of Beverly Hills. According to the British tabloid, Samuel pulled the car out of the parking area and then take the road. Everything under the supervision attentive of her father, standing next to the car with the door open. Inserted the reverse gearhowever, the little one hit one BMW parked immediately behind. Ben Affleck immediately reassured him, hugging him. At the time ofaccidentin the car there was, sitting in the back seat, too Jennifer Lopez, current partner of the actor. The singer did not get scared and was paparazzi while he was holding hands Samuel, exiting the car rental.