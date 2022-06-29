A theory claims that Eleven from Stranger Things will arrive on the island

The latest theory Fortnite suggests another cross with stranger things Inspired by the release of Season 4 Volume 2, which may include fan-favorite character, raise.

Items of stranger things were last available in Fortnite Item Shop in July 2019 after the release of season 3; and have not been available since November of the same year.

Although fans have repeatedly asked for the items to be made available again, licensing issues are suspected to have prevented this.

According to the popular leaker Fortnite FNBRintelencrypted objects in files Fortnite point to a skin of raise which will come out with the release of Vol.2 on July 1st.

The encrypted set is supposedly titled “Waffle Warrior” Y raise she is known for her dedicated love of Eggo waffles throughout the series.

Previous collaboration included hopper, and the horrible monster called demogorgon; so fans eagerly await the possible arrival of the face of the series.

Theory: Stranger Things Collab No. 2 🔥 There’s currently an encrypted set called “WaffleWarrior” and in the series the character “Eleven” only eats waffles. Could be a stretch but if it is a Stranger Things collab we will see the skins on July 1st with S4 VOL 2! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KZKf1z5SCE — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) June 23, 2022

The current summer season Fortnite it’s already intriguing and fun to play; with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones in the spotlight Fortnite such as story characters and playable skins that appear in the Battle Pass.

The skins of Marvel What spider-man zero and the new skins of Naruto Rivals they were also released in the last few weeks; so it looks like Chapter 3 Season 3 will be full of iconic characters along with original content from Fortnite.

The reintroduction of stranger things would only feed the expectation of fortnite vibin even more so, especially since fans believed all hope of a collaboration was lost three years ago.