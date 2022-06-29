A star of The Expendables 4 gives new details of the long-awaited Sylvester Stallone film

In 2010 the action genre hosted The Expendables. The film starring Sylvester Stallone was responsible for laying the groundwork for a franchise that gave fans great moments and was mainly responsible for putting together a meeting between the most iconic stars of action cinemaWhat arnold schwarzenegger, Bruce willis, Jean Claude Van Damme and even the huge Chuck Norris.

Fans clamored for the return of Barney Ross and his elite mercenaries. The requests were heard, since Sly announced The Expendables 4. Shortly after it was learned that the team original sly, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren Y Randy Couture I would come back for the next installment. To add more hype, the Rocky actor announced the arrival of new mercenariesWhat Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan fox Y Andy Garcia.

Will the full team return?

While more news is expected from the fourth installment, actor Randy Couture was interviewed by uInterview. During the talk, the former mixed martial arts fighter revealed some information about the film, especially about his new companions of cast

“There are only four old Expendables characters left, and that’s me, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Sylvester Stallone. So we added an influx of new people, like 50 Cent, who I’ve worked with before and who I respect a lot. Megan Fox, it was nice to meet someone new. Andy Garcia, who I’ve been a huge fan of forever and has done an amazing job in the film industry. So it was really fun to see him work and be around him.Randy commented.

Although the plot has not yet been revealed, it was learned that the story will bring the barney ross farewell (Sly) and apparently the command pass to Lee Christmas (Statham). In any case, it remains to be seen what role Megan Fox and 50 cent occupy, they will surely be part of the new group of mercenaries.

In addition to Fox, Jackson and García, the film has to its credit Iko Uwais, Tony Jay, sheila shah, Eddie Hall, Jacob Scipio Y Levy Tran Y Scott Waugh will handle the direction, working from a script by Spencer Cohen and Max Adams.

Expendables 4 There is no set release date yet. Taking into account that its filming has been completed, the possibility of its release this year should not be ruled out.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!