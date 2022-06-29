A star of The Expendables 4 gives new details of the long-awaited Sylvester Stallone film

In 2010 the action genre hosted The Expendables. The film starring Sylvester Stallone was responsible for laying the groundwork for a franchise that gave fans great moments and was mainly responsible for putting together a meeting between the most iconic stars of action cinemaWhat arnold schwarzenegger, Bruce willis, Jean Claude Van Damme and even the huge Chuck Norris.

Fans clamored for the return of Barney Ross and his elite mercenaries. The requests were heard, since Sly announced The Expendables 4. Shortly after it was learned that the team original sly, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren Y Randy Couture I would come back for the next installment. To add more hype, the Rocky actor announced the arrival of new mercenariesWhat Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan fox Y Andy Garcia.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker