“A Passage to Paradise”: Julia Roberts and George Clooney meet in the trailer for the new comedy

The romantic comedy will be shown in theaters from October this year. (Universal Pictures)

The stars Julia Roberts Y George Clooney meet in romantic comedy passage to paradise (Ticket To Paradise). Directed by Ol Parker (Mama Mia! Let’s go again), the plot follows an ex-partner who meets again about a new mission: to prevent her daughter, who is madly in love, from making the same mistake as them. This Wednesday, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming movie .

Roberts and Clooney play divorced parents who impulsively married when they were younger. When their daughter, Lily (kaitlyn dever), goes on her graduation trip to Bali, follows in her parents’ footsteps and is determined to marry a handsome local boy, they fly to Indonesia to make her reconsider her actions. Will they be able to do it or will the young woman decide to follow her heart?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts play two estranged parents in “A Landscape in Paradise.” (Universal Pictures)

in advance, the renowned Hollywood actors are seen as a couple before the cameras more than two decades later something similar in Big Scam: Ocean’s Eleven the action-comedy film he directed Steven Soderbergh in 2001. Interestingly, in this story they were also presented as a separate marriage in the roles of Danny and Tess Ocean. They also worked together on The new big scam Y the money master.

the cast of passage to paradise is made up of George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone, Grant Heslov, Lisa Roberts Gillan Y Marisa Yeres Gill. The script is the brainchild of director Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski. The project was filmed on location in Queensland, Australia.

Ol Parker directs this comedy film with romantic touches. (Universal Pictures)

Producers include Clooney; Tim Bevan (the darkest hours Y the danish girl) and Eric Fellner (the theory of everything), by Working Title; Sarah Harvey (The exotic Marigold Hotel); Deborah Balderstone (lost); and Oscar winner Grant Heslov (argus), from Smokehouse Pictures; and Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill (homecoming), from Red Om Films.

A romantic comedy with two Oscar winners

Julia Roberts is a female icon of the big screen who played big starring roles between the 1990s and the beginning of this century. In 1989, she rose to fame for steel magnolias and, later, became widely known for integrating productions such as Pretty Woman, The Pelican Brief, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill Y Runaway Bride. It was in the year 2000 that she earned her first Oscar for her unforgettable performance in Erin Brockovich. She is also the winner of a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG.

Both actors meet after their role in “Ocean’s Eleven”, the action film by Steven Soderbergh. (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier)

Secondly, George Clooney He has worked as an actor and director, being the series emergencies that brought him into the spotlight early in his career and for which he won two Emmy Awards. In the years that followed, he was recognized for acting in Batman and Robin, Three Kings, A Dangerous Romance, Ocean’s Elevenand his first job as a filmmaker was in Confessions of a dangerous mind. In 2005, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Syrianand has also been honored by the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards and the SAG Awards.

passage to paradisethe film that will bring both actors together again, will be released on October 21 in theaters in the United States.

