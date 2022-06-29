3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE this Friday, July 1

This weekend begins a new month, so it will be the perfect occasion to enjoy the new productions that will arrive at Netflixso if your plan is to spend several hours in front of the screen, you should know what are 3 films what are they from premiere East friday july 1.

To start the month July, Netflix will add to its extensive catalog 3 films featuring star performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne and Angelina Jolie; In addition, these tapes were all successful at the box office, and two of them even won some Oscars.

These films aim to captivate subscribers of Netflix, because their plots include drama, romance, comedy and action, so they are unmissable. Know what are the films that are premiering this friday july 1:

once upon a time in hollywood

Drama and comedy story that tells the story of how actor Rick Dalton tries to adjust to changes in the film industry with his friend and who is his double in productions. Meanwhile, in the Californian city, tension begins to abound after a sect led by Charles Manson is doing and planning misdeeds.

Dramatic and biographical film about the life of the famous physicist Stephen Hawking, whose story shows how as he gained recognition in the world, he lost the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which forced him to be in a wheelchair and depend on his wife.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Action film based on the famous video game whose plot unfolds after an adventurous archaeologist must find a powerful box before it falls into the hands of a scientist who tries to use said power with evil plans.