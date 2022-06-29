106 Mbps to dwarf satellite internet competition, according to Ookla

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, remains the fastest in Mexico, according to the latest Ookla report on upload, download and latency speeds of the main options in the market.

The report focuses on analyzing how Starlink’s performance has changed, where in the case of Mexico, it remains the one with the best performance without considering its price, while Ookla reports an increase in its speeds in the United States of 38% and almost 58% in Canada compared to last year.

According to the report, in Mexico, the SpaceX option was the one that reported the best internet speed during the first quarter of 2022, registering an average speed of 105.91 Mbps, even above what Starlink reached in Canada (97.40 Mbps) or in the United States (90.55 Mbps). In the case of fixed broadband options in Mexico, they only reached speeds of 40.07 Mbps.

Despite these numbers, Starlink download speeds were slower than fixed broadband for all carriers combined in the United States (144.22 Mbps) and Canada (106.86 Mbps).



Starlink, Viasat, and HughesNet satellite internet speed differences versus fixed broadband in Mexico, the United States, and Canada

For this report, Ookla only included HuguesNet as another of the satellite internet companies in Mexico, with lower download speeds, reaching only 11.83 Mbpsthe upload at 2.69 Mbps against 19.10 Mbps for Starlink and a latency of 709 ms against 43 ms for the SpaceX option.

Elon Musk’s internet dominating in various parts of the planet

In the rest of the world Starlink is positioned as the best satellite internet option: in Lithuania for the Europe region, reaches download speeds of 160.08 Mbps24.19 upload and 63 ms latency, and overall an average of over 100 Mbps in all countries where it is commercially available.

In the case of South America, the most benefited is Chile, where Starlink registered an average download speed of 110.49 Mbpswhile Viasat in Brazil barely reached an average of 62.07 Mbps, even below the country’s fixed broadband speed, which reached 90.20 Mbps.





In Oceania, Australia was the country where Starlink was the fastest provider, reaching 124.31 Mbps, more than double the download speed of the country’s fixed broadband, which barely reached 50.87 Mbps.

More alternatives are coming to the market

According to Ookla, Starlink has more and more registered users, who are looking to obtain an internet service that is located in rural areas. they wouldn’t have access otherwise.

However, they also mention that there are more companies looking to enter the market with its own LEO constellations, such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which is scheduled to launch later this year, as well as Viasat by 2023, which will merge with Inmarsat.