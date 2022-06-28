Will Smith wins at the BET Awards

The actor Will Smith continues to receive recognition for his good performance in the film King Richard: A Winning Family, despite the embarrassing moment he experienced at the award ceremony Oscar last March 27.

On this occasion the actor won the title of Best Actor in the BET Awards, which took place over the weekend and where the film starring Smith also won the Best Picture award, however, he did not attend to receive the award.

The 53-year-old actor also took home the Best Actor title earlier at the awards. BAFTA, Golden Globesa prize NAACP Imagea SAGa Critics Choice and the controversial Oscar for his performance as Richard Williamsfather of tennis professionals Venus Y Serena Williams.

Despite continuing to win awards for this role, the victories of the protagonist of Soy Leyenda have been overshadowed after his most important award, the Oscar, was overshadowed by the slap that the actor gave him on stage and during the live broadcast of the gala to comedian Chris Rock, who later yelled at him to get his wife’s name out of his mouth, because this reaction was the result of a joke in bad taste in which the presenter alluded to the problem of alopecia that Jadda Pinkett, suffer.

It should be noted that after this, Will remained silent for a few days and then apologized, admitting that “I crossed the line and I was wrong.”

For your part Chris Rockstill hasn’t really said anything on the subject, he has barely mentioned the situation in his Stand up shows in a burlesque way and has made it clear that “sometime I will talk about it”.

