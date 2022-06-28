Will it be Checo Pérez’s last contract? This is the contractual trend on the current F1 grid

Recently Christian Horner pointed out that this could be Checo Pérez’s last contract in F1, why did you suggest such a thing?

One of the trends in Formula 1at least since the new century, is to hire ever younger pilots.

Jaime Alguersuari in 2009 he became the youngest driver to participate in a Grand Prix; then, in 2015, Max Verstappen broke all the records of precocity when debuting in the F1 at 17 years and 166 days.

Czech Perez He came to F1 in 2011 at the age of 21. At 22 he tasted the delights of the podium. He did not win a Grand Prix until he was 30 and this victory ended up opening the doors of Redbull, a team with great pretensions in the category.

“Sergio is not getting any younger, he is 32 years old now and it may be the last contract he signs,” he explained. Christian Horner, team manager Red Bull in The Cambridge Union when questioned about the decision to hire a pilot in his thirties and external, covering the seat for someone younger from the academy Red Bull.

“Obviously when we took that option with Sergio (Perez) for the next couple of years, he blocked the seat. Unless it doesn’t work out, for whatever reason, in 2023 or early 2024, for example.”

Really Czech Perez he is on his last contract F1? What does the current grid of the series suggest to us?

Checo Pérez and Lewis Hamilton are among the few drivers who are over 30 years old on the current F1 grid. Getty

Of the current drivers on the grid of the highest category of motorsport, 14 are in their 20’s –yuki tsunoda He is the youngest at 21 years old. Five are in his 30’s, including Sergio Perez who is 32. Alone Fernando Alonso he’s 40.

The average age of F1’s 2022 class is 27.5 years. So teams like to have drivers in their 20s and only a handful keep a contract past 30: Lewis Hamilton with 37 years, Sebastian Vettel with 34, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas Y sergio perez all 32, are drivers with podiums, pole positions, fastest laps and victories. So you have to be good, very good, to continue in F1 after thirty years.

If the Guadalajara fulfills the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Red Bull, will be 34 years old. Currently, only three pilots are that age or older and are still active, and all three have something in common that Checo does not have…yet.

Alonso I come back to the F1 to join the efforts of a large resource organization, such as Alpine. His contract ends in 2022 and it is not known whether or not he will continue with the French. The Spaniard won two world championships.

hamilton He is 37 years old and remains an important pilot in Mercedes, although he is being dominated by his younger partner. His deal with the Germans ends in 2023, when he is 38; maybe in 2023 he can fight for his eighth world championship

Y Vettel who is exactly the 34 years old that Checo will be in 2024. ‘Seb’ competes in the modest team of Aston-Martin after passing through ferrari and his brilliant journey in Redbull, where he won all four of his titles. It has pending renewal for the end of this year.

So, what we are clear about in the 2022 F1 class is the following: if you want to continue in the business at 34 or older, you have to have at least two drivers’ world championships.